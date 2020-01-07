Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

'Totally irresponsible' reason man smashed friend's window

by Pete Martinelli
7th Jan 2020 8:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS an impulse most smokers would understand - but "totally irresponsible" Martin Yip actually smashed a locked window to get to a pack of 'darts'.

Yip, 24, smashed the car window while waiting for his companion - who had the keys for the locked vehicle - to return from the Hambleton Hotel in Edmonton last October.

"He had been in the car with the victim," Sergeant Amy Rennie, prosecuting, said. "He got sick of waiting and smashed the window to get his cigarettes."

Nearly two weeks later Yip, 24, was caught driving without a licence in a fast food restaurant car park.

"It will probably be the most expensive Hungry Jack's he will have for a long time," Trish Price, defending, said.

Yip pleaded guilty to wilful damage, driving without a licence and failing to appear in court.

"It was a rather selfish act on your part merely for a pack of cigarettes," Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie said.

He fined Yip $950 including $450 for the drive through trip, disqualified him from driving for six months and ordered he pay $285 for the window.

cairns crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Ballina Shire Council has in store for 2020

        premium_icon What Ballina Shire Council has in store for 2020

        News FROM airports and industrial infrastructure, to leisure and recreational facilities, Ballina Shire Council has big plans for the year ahead.

        The challenges facing National Parks in fire aftermath

        premium_icon The challenges facing National Parks in fire aftermath

        News NATIONAL Parks and Wildlife Service advise visitors to avoid remote areas, respect...

        ‘He’s lost his life... I can’t believe this is happening’

        premium_icon ‘He’s lost his life... I can’t believe this is happening’

        News AN EAST Lismore man’s family is continuing to seek justice for the 24-year-old who...

        Ballina Cup day to be a ‘carnival’

        premium_icon Ballina Cup day to be a ‘carnival’

        News IT'S a new era for the Ballina Jockey Club’s marquee event, and food trucks will be...