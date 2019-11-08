Menu
Five total fire bans for parts of the state kick in today.
Total fire bans across five parts of NSW today

8th Nov 2019 7:23 AM

Strong westerly winds are expected to fan the flames of bushfires burning across the NSW mid-north coast as five total fire bans for parts of the state kick in today.

Dozens of blazes are still burning out of control despite firefighters working around the clock to battle 70 fires overnight.

Three watch and act alerts remain in place - in Forster, Stockyard Flat and Rumba Dump in the Tapin Tops National Park.

Conditions have eased at Gulf Road in Torrington, Hillville, and Wandsworth, as has the threat to homes from a bushfire in the Crowdy Bay National Park area.

