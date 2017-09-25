36°
News

Total fire ban in place as hot weather hits

A more than 3000ha blaze is dangerously close to homes in the region's west.
A more than 3000ha blaze is dangerously close to homes in the region's west. John McCutcheon
Claudia Jambor
by

BUSH fire survival plans have been enacted in the region's west as a blaze of more than 3000ha broke containment lines yesterday moving dangerously close to nearby homes.

A 60-strong crew of Rural Fire Service volunteer fire-fighters, Forestry Corporation NSW and National Parks and Wildlife Service staff will be battling the inferno over the weekend.

On the ground efforts will be bolstered by specialised aircraft bombing water and retardant on the fire ground, which is south-east of Rivertree near Paddys Flat.

The RFS have issued a total fire ban and a severe fire danger warning for Sunday as fire-fighters such as RFS Northern Tablelands manager, Superintendent Chris Wallbridge brace for "a very challenging weekend."

He said the community of Currawinya was "very fire aware" and prepared with some residents who volunteer with the Pretty Gully RFS.

Supt Wallbridge said evacuations of the community would be dependant on their bush fire survival plans. He said some might choose to leave their properties while others could take shelter in their properties that are better protected against the fire.

He said the RFS had a "very close working relationship" with the Currawinya community during these ferocious fires, which weren't uncommon in the area.

To those planning to pitch a tent at the popular camp spot for the school holidays, Supt Wallbridge said to consider alternative locations and avoid the fire zone.

The Rivertree fire emains one of nine fires burning around the Northern Rivers as temperatures are expected to hit blistering tops nearing 40 degrees on Sunday.

RFS Northern Rivers operations manager, Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said forecasts of dry storms Friday afternoon triggered the RFS to initiate its rapid response team. He said they were on standby to combat fires sparked by lightning strikes in remote areas.

Of the fires his crews were managing, Insp Ainworth said police and RFS were investigating the cause of the Old Lawrence Rd fire near Busbys Flat.

Efforts have enhanced to catch out arsonists throughout the Northern Rivers with Forestry Corporation installing hidden cameras in state forests around Casino.

It comes as Forestry and National Parks work closely with RFS to patrol known areas for arson attacks.

Topics:  bustbys flat fire fire-fighters northern rivers environment northern rivers fire paddys flat rural fire service nsw

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Hands up if you got a second hand bargain

Hands up if you got a second hand bargain

THEY had $5 bucks each and "went to town”.

Ballina High's class of '67 reunited

CLASS OF 1967: A reunion was held at the Ballina RSL Club last Saturday night of the first cohort of Ballina HIgh School students to complete the Higher School Certificate.

They were the first cohort to sit the HSC

Water crisis: 'Every day it's getting worse'

HOME AND HOSED: Blu-Water employee Rowan Weir collects more water for his deliveries around the Northern Rivers after residents wait in dire need of rain to fill their tanks.

'Desperate' people forced to wait up to five weeks for tank water

A piece of Ballina history up for sale

HISTORIC SALE: Glenn (right) and Nathan Mills from McGrath real estate agency in Ballina are the selling agents for the historic Ballina building, Riversleigh.

Riversleigh guest house on market

Local Partners