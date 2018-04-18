Tot cracks on with siblings

YOU could call these youngsters the von Trapps of whip cracking.

The Anderson kids, from Mudgee in New South Wales, are making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry with their whip-cracking demonstrations.

Last week, the youngest of the clan, Logan, went viral after a video captured him standing on a pony's back and cracking a whip. He turned four in December.

Before that, the trio appeared on the TV show This Time Next Year, keen to achieve their dream of becoming champion whip crackers, which they made happen at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

The family's obsession with whips started after a trip to the Man from Snowy River Bush Festival, when eldest son Tyler watched Ben Hughes, who was the Australian champion at the time, impress the crowd.

Middle child Jada followed suit after a bit of gentle encouragement from her brother, but Logan didn't need a push in the slightest.

The first time he tried to crack a whip was when he was 10 months of age.

Mum Alicia Anderson likened seeing her baby with a leather whip in his hand to seeing a child on the kitchen bench holding a knife.

"I was horrified,” she said.

"He had found a way to get under the bed, pull out the whip bag, find the leather whip, bring it into the lounge room and he was trying to do what we call volley.”

Logan's granddad crafted a make-shift baby whip, which was a bit of dowel with a piece of rope, so he could have a crack like his older siblings.

Now a few years older, the determined tot uses the real deal.

Search "The Aussie Whip Crack'n Kids” to keep up to date with the Anderson family's career.