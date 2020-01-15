Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
In an earlier tweet, King wrote that diversity was not even discussed in the categories he was tasked with nominating
In an earlier tweet, King wrote that diversity was not even discussed in the categories he was tasked with nominating
News

Top writer under fire for ‘ignorant’ tweet

by Ben Cost
15th Jan 2020 12:29 PM

STEPHEN King is under fire on Twitter after downplaying the role of diversity in selecting this year's Academy Award nominees.

"I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality," the 72-year-old tweeted. "It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong."

In an earlier tweet, King wrote that diversity was not even discussed in the categories he was tasked with nominating.

"As a writer, I am allowed to nominate in just 3 categories: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay," he explained. "For me, the diversity issue - as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway - did not come up."

The author of It, Carrie and The Outsider, a "creepy" thriller series that just started streaming on Foxtel Now, was instantly eviscerated by many on social media, including Selma and When They See Us director Ava DuVernay, who has championed diversity in Hollywood.

Author Stephen King has sparked fury over his comments. Picture: Joe Kohen/Getty Images the New Yorker
Author Stephen King has sparked fury over his comments. Picture: Joe Kohen/Getty Images the New Yorker

"When you wake up, meditate, stretch, reach for your phone to check on the world and see a tweet from someone you admire that is so backward and ignorant you want to go back to bed," she wrote.

Author Roxane Gay also joined in, writing, "As a fan, this is painful to read from you. It implies that diversity and quality cannot be synonymous. They are not separate things. Quality is everywhere but most industries only believe in quality from one demographic. And now, here you are."

"Uh oh … Stephen King is against affirmative action??? I hope he's ready to be cancelled by all the people that LOVE him when he hates on Trump," tweeted comedian Tim Young.

The controversial statement came after multiple articles decried the fact that all nominees for the 2020 Best Director Oscar are white and male - even after the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite forced the Academy to adopt diversity reforms.

Jennifer Lopez was a shock snub for Best Supporting Actress for Hustlers.
Jennifer Lopez was a shock snub for Best Supporting Actress for Hustlers.

The LA Times' Jen Yamamoto pointed out that only five women have been nominated for Best Director in the Oscars' nearly 100-year history, with Kathryn Bigelow (Hurt Locker) being the only female director to win the accolade.

King has since spoken out about his comments, tweeting a few hours later: "The most important thing we can do as artists and creative people is make sure everyone has the same fair shot, regardless of sex, colour, or orientation. Right now such people are badly under-represented, and not only in the arts."

He followed it up with: "You can't win awards if you're shut-out of the game."

This article originally appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

More Stories

Show More
diversity editors picks political correctness stephen king the oscars

Just In

    Video that got a man sacked

    Video that got a man sacked
    • 15th Jan 2020 1:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Devastated’: Community mourns death of Bundjalung artist

        ‘Devastated’: Community mourns death of Bundjalung artist

        News DIGBY Moran’s work was highly acclaimed within Australia and internationally.

        The incredible auction bid to workout with Chris Hemsworth

        premium_icon The incredible auction bid to workout with Chris Hemsworth

        News AN RFS fundraiser auction has attracted some outstanding bids.

        PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Evans for air show

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Evans for air show

        News THE crowds were out on the weekend for the annual Evans Head air show.

        Social media helps nab street fighters

        premium_icon Social media helps nab street fighters

        Crime SIX people have been issued with criminal infringements.