Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

USQ Education Researcher Tania Leach's advice for parents
Education

Top tips for school kids studying at home

Tobi Loftus
27th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A University of Southern Queensland education academic has shared tips on how school students can learn more productively at home as schools move into e-learning because of the coronavirus.

Education Researcher Tania Leach said the first thing students should do was create a space exclusively for study.

Reader poll

Do you think the State Government’s decision around schools is the right one?

View Results

"What we did was we grabbed a camping table and threw a tablecloth over it, that way you can keep everything you need there," she said.

She said students should break their learning into 20 minute chunks, taking short breaks between, and make sure to move regularly.

Mrs Leach said for those who did not have access to laptops or tablets, most apps schools use were also available on mobile phones.

For parents, Mrs Leach recommended creating a daily routine for students, as they were used to having routine in their lives.

More Stories

coronavirus toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        An extra $200 a day to keep elderly relatives at home

        premium_icon An extra $200 a day to keep elderly relatives at home

        News A BALLINA woman is worried she might have to pay an extra $200 a day for her mother’s aged care.

        Timing of first online cattle sale couldn’t be better

        premium_icon Timing of first online cattle sale couldn’t be better

        News STRONG sales at NRLX’s weaner sale where bids were made through StockLive.

        Need for mental health services more important than ever

        premium_icon Need for mental health services more important than ever

        News HEADSPACE is adapting it services to remain accessible to it’s users during the...

        Man behind bars over alleged ice supply, stolen items

        premium_icon Man behind bars over alleged ice supply, stolen items

        News Man faces court after stolen property was found at a Ballina home