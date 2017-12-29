Top five things to do this week

A cabaret to remember

DRAG performer, actor and singer Trevor Ashley (pictured above) has confirmed his cabaret show, Trash and Trevor, will run on the first day of the Tropical Fruits Festival.

The performance is a diva degustation: expect Cher and Tina Turner, Liza Minnelli and, of course, Shirley Bassey.

The 100-minute show is an adults-only performance with a 20-minute interval.

At the Lismore City Hall Theatre, Friday, December 29, from 8pm.

Take a walk down nostalgia lane

NOSTALGIA: Take a tour down a Delltones memory lane with Yakety Yak, The History of Rock & Roll, starring Danny Mayers. StewArt Photography

THE Delltones' fabulous songs will be revived with Danny Mayers, former lead vocalist with the Delltones, joining Yakaty Yak in 2017.

Yakaty Yak is a harmony group that has always had past members of the Delltones in the group. They have been entertaining audiences over the last three decades.

At the Ballina RSL Club tomorrow, December 29, from 8pm.

Cost is $30.

Go back to the good old days at Evans' big family concert

FRIENDS: Max Maher with poet Ray Essery.

BACK To The Old Days is a family-friendly concert at the Kirkland Reserve in Evans Head on December 30.

Organised by musician Max Maher, the festival will include country performers, 1950s and 1960s rock 'n' roll and local performers.

It's a free event featuring poet Ray Essery, the Sunshine Coast's Rosanna Ruddick, Grafton's John Warren, Suburband Country - also from Grafton, Kyogle's Diana Alvos and Jeff Gibson.

Plus three students from Kadina High School: Hannah Oliver, Laetitia Binetruy and Jade Gray, in addition to Yamba's Rozanna Muscat and Max Maher himself.

The show starts at 3pm, and finishes at 10pm.

Go Troppo

GO TROPPO: Richard Somerville and Craig Wilson are Sommerville and Wilson. BRAD MUSTOW PHOTOGRAPHY

MARY'S Goes Troppo in a new Tropical Fruits event in association with local venues.

Special guest DJs will be Lismore's own Sommerville and Wilson (pictured) by a special show by drag queen Lytex.

At Mary G's, corner of Woodlark and Keen Streets, Lismore, December 29, from 9pm.

Don't forget to keep the kids entertained

CHOO CHOO: Thomas the Break Engine

CHOOO choo!

Thomas the Break Engine is a family show about a train conductor's search for clean energy sources to power his train.

Watch as Thomas spins on his head performing incredible acrobatic tricks, all whilst learning about renewable clean energy from his genius brother Newton.

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Tuesday, January 2 to Saturday, January 6, 11.30am. Tickets are $20.