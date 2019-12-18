Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multi-millionaire Sir Ron Brierley has been arrested for possession of child porn.
Multi-millionaire Sir Ron Brierley has been arrested for possession of child porn.
Crime

Top businessman arrested over alleged child porn

by Mark Morri
18th Dec 2019 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Multi-millionaire businessman Sir Ron Brierley has been arrested and charged for alleged possession of child pornography by Sydney detectives.

The 82-year-old investor and corporate raider was arrested at Sydney Airport after being stopped by Australian Border Force at about 6:30am yesterday on route to Fiji.

Mr Brierley, who was admitted as a Knight in 1988, is one of New Zealand's most successful businessmen and former trustee of the Sydney Cricket Ground Trust.

Charged... Sir Ron Brierley.
Charged... Sir Ron Brierley.

He is the founder of one of the country's biggest investment companies R.A. Brierley Investments.

Police allege they began an investigation into child pornography in the eastern suburbs area in August this year.

During this investigation information led them to believe that Mr Brierley was in possession of child pornography material.

Ron Brierley's investiture in 1988.
Ron Brierley's investiture in 1988.

Mr Brierley lives in one of Sydney's richest streets in Point Piper.

An international alert was placed on his name by detectives.

ABF officers contacted Police yesterday and detained him when he attempted to leave Australia.

It's alleged they found child porn images on his laptop and other electronic devices in his carry-on luggage.

He was taken to Mascot police station where he was charged with six counts relating to possession of child porn.

He was given strict bail conditions to appear at the Downing Centre on February 2.

Ron Brierley in his office in the 1980s.
Ron Brierley in his office in the 1980s.

More Stories

Show More
child porn crime editors picks sir ron brierley

Just In

    Mum's genius $500 grocery hack

    Mum's genius $500 grocery hack
    • 18th Dec 2019 11:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man critical after van crashes into cement mixer at Ballina

        premium_icon Man critical after van crashes into cement mixer at Ballina

        News A MAN has been rushed to Lismore Base Hospital in a critical condition after a crash this morning.

        ‘Outstanding’ efforts from two Northern Rivers students

        premium_icon ‘Outstanding’ efforts from two Northern Rivers students

        News TWO local students have achieved a first place in a HSC course.

        Ballina council to vote on rural wedding, cabin proposal

        premium_icon Ballina council to vote on rural wedding, cabin proposal

        Council News $1 million proposal would see up to 20 wedding ceremonies a year

        500 new residents a year: How Ballina is coping with boom

        premium_icon 500 new residents a year: How Ballina is coping with boom

        News Ballina has now overtaken its biggest neighbour in population