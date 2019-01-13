Top architect’s humble dream home ambitions

Bureau^proberts managing and creative director Liam Proberts is a recognised figure in Queensland and Australian architecture, having made a strong and consistent contribution to architecture and urban design since establishing his architectural practice in 1990.

He shares his property dreams with The Courier-Mail.

FIRST HOME

My wife and I bought our first house for about $120,000.

It was a three-bedroom worker's cottage in one of Paddington's steepest streets.

The house was nestled into the hill and had a great courtyard with a jacaranda tree.

That property really was a perfect fit for us.

Liam Proberts would love an apartment in the heart of the CBD. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

CURRENT HOME

We now live in Bardon on a site that overlooks a nature reserve.

I designed the house to make the most of the views and our north-facing aspect.

I wanted to celebrate our subtropical climate, so much of our living space opens right up to capture both breezes and views of the neighbouring tree canopy.

We've also incorporated an internal courtyard to maintain that connection with nature.

DREAM QUEENSLAND HOME

I'd love to have an apartment right in the heart of Brisbane's CBD and a weekender, with ocean views, on either the Gold Coast or the Sunshine Coast.

It would be great if these places could accommodate our family of five and our friends.

FANTASY HOME

The Greek Islands are definitely high on my bucket list.

Beautiful sunset view of Fira, Santorini, Greece. istock

I'd love to spend time in a large villa somewhere in Santorini. It wouldn't be an ostentatious home. Instead, I'd opt for a simple design that allowed the magnificent landscape to take centre stage. Breathtaking views of the water, fabulous food and a relaxed lifestyle … that would do me.