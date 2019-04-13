Menu
Login
Breaking

Man entrapped in vehicle after two car crash, dies

Tara Miko
by
13th Apr 2019 7:59 AM | Updated: 8:29 AM

A TOOWOOMBA man has died in a two-vehicle-crash near Oakey last night.

The two vehicles collided about 2km from the Oakey turn-off, at Oakey Creek Bridge, on the Warrego Highway about 9.30pm.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and a specialty unit, and Queensland Ambulance paramedics including critical care were called to the incident by police.

A 47-year-old Harlaxton man was entrapped in the vehicle and had suffered critical injuries.

He died at the scene.

Two people in the second vehicle, a Barney View woman, 47, and a 49-year-old male passenger, were both trapped in the car.

Firefighters cut the pair from the vehicle as paramedics treated them at the scene.

The woman suffered injuries to her pelvis, while the male suffered chest injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

editors picks fatal crash oakey toowoomba toowoomba police toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    News FIREFIGHTERS rushed to evacuate homes when a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News The fight to stay alive in the shark capital of Australia

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit