‘TOOL HEAVEN’: Mega store planned for Ballina

There are plans to open a Total Tools store in Ballina.

There are plans to open a Total Tools store in Ballina.

ATTENTION tradies, renovators and DIYers ‒ one of Australia's biggest tool retailers is planning to open a Ballina store.

There are already more than 80 Total Tools stores across Australia.

They specialise in stocking a wide range of professional tool brands and have been established for 30 years.

"At Total Tools, we know tools and our experienced staff are all too willing to offer professional advice and service with knowledge unrivalled within the industry," their website explains.

There are plans to open a Total Tools store in Ballina.

"Our teams' ability to provide solutions to your problems firmly establishes Total Tools as the market leader in professional tool retailing for those who use tools for a living.

"At Total Tools we know how important tools are to you and your living... we can deliver your tools directly to your job site or you can pick up in-store providing added convenience to you and most importantly less down time on the job.

"As Australia's largest independent professional tools retailer you can be confident in receiving the best deals, the best prices and latest and greatest product innovations the market has to offer."

And now they're looking at Ballina for their next mega store, with advertisements for a new franchisee.

It is described as a "unique, successful and established business model".

"All our store sites are commercially viable units which assist in delivering long-term success starting from day one," the advertisement states.

"No prior experience is required... your store will stock 7000 products day-to-day, with access to an additional 70,000 products nationwide."

For more information visit the website.