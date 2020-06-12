‘Too far’: Viewers outraged over removal

Actor John Cleese as Basil Fawlty doing an impression of Hitler in TV show Fawlty Towers.

British sitcom Fawlty Towers has had one of its episodes removed in the latest streaming service purge amid Black Lives Matter protests.

The 1975 comedy starring John Cleese ran for two seasons, and has remained popular viewing in the modern day, available to stream in Australia on Foxtel and Stan.

But the show's most celebrated episode titled "The Germans" has suddenly been stripped from the BBC-owned UKTV service in the UK. It follows Cleese's character Basil Fawlty making war jokes and mockingly impersonating Adolf Hitler while repeatedly shouting, "Don't mention the war!" in front of a group of German hotel guests.

The move has outraged many fans on social media, who think the "cancel culture" in regards to removing historical TV shows has gone "too far".

If Fawlty Towers is now being removed by the BBC then humour is dead. The puritans are winning because the establishment is weak and has no self confidence. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 11, 2020

According to The Guardian, a spokesperson for UKTV wouldn't clarify on whether the move was permanent: "We aren't commenting on individual titles. However, we regularly review our programs and make edits, add warnings and make schedule changes where necessary to ensure that our channels meet the expectations of our audience."

The episode also includes a scene in which regular hotel guest Major Gowen uses strong racist language about the West Indies cricket team, although this is usually now edited out.

The removal of the episode comes as a host of controversial shows have been stripped from a range of streaming services over the last couple of days, in response to outrage over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody.

Netflix removed four of Chris Lilley's TV shows for racial depictions, including the critically acclaimed Summer Heights High, while HBO Max ripped Hollywood classic, Gone With The Wind.

Chris Lilley As Jonah Takalua. Picture: Supplied

Popular sketch comedy shows Little Britain and Come Fly With Me were also removed from several streaming services overseas after controversy over the use of blackface characters, while The Mighty Boosh and The League Of Gentlemen were pulled from Netflix.

If the powers that be at UKTV are withdrawing comedy gold “Fawlty Towers” in this brave new world, surely it shoild be for @JohnCleese Basil’s violent eye poke on Andrew Sachs’ Manuel ... not for his statement about why Britain entered World War 2. The world has gone 🥜 #comedy — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) June 11, 2020

What? Oh no: Fawlty Towers "Don't mention the war" is a satire on British jingoism not an endorsement. This is foolish UKTV. Reverse your decision.



Do that now. https://t.co/4NWIT1FZLA — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) June 11, 2020