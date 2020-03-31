Tons of talent in cricket team of the year

Caleb Ziebell, Cudgen

Cudgen cricketer Caleb Ziebell playing for NSW Country. Photo Kevin Farmer.

Showed his class with a century in the first game of the season and went on to score another 420 runs by the end of the competition rounds.

The NSW Country all-rounder top-scored with 150 against Pottsville and took 21 wickets in his first year as captain at the club.

Jayden Hoare, Pottsville

Pottsville opening batsman Jayden Hoare. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A busy season for the big hitter who scored 619 runs and served his team as a wicket keeper.

Charles Mitchell, Casino

Casino batsman Charles Mitchell. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

The top run-scorer in both formats of the game and emerged as a genuine match-winner for Casino.

Mitchell scored 860 runs having scored 279 batting mainly in the middle order the previous season.

Jamie Bennett, Pottsville

A clean hitter of the ball and one of the most dangerous cut shots in the competition.

He scored multiple centuries this season.

Jackson Agius, Murwillumbah

A big effort to score 587 runs in the top order with not much support around him in a struggling team.

Terry Murphy, Alstonville

Returned home after a season at Lennox Head and quickly became a vital part of the team.

He got through plenty of overs taking 26 wickets and made more of a contribution with the bat than previous seasons.

Todd Fisher, Lennox Head

Lennox Head all-rounder Todd Fisher. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

Great start to the season taking 16 wickets in the first three games.

Finished with 38 wickets and provided valuable experience in a young side.

Jason Caught, Lismore Workers

Named the Player of the Year in the competition having taken 39 wickets on his way to leading a returning Lismore Workers to the semi-finals.

A brilliant season considering he had spent a year out of the top grade and has had to overcome back and shoulder injuries in recent years.

Steve Robb, Alstonville

Tough slog for the returning left-arm spinner who bowled a total of 132 overs this season taking 32 wickets after a year out of the game.

Mika Ekstrom, Pottsville

Pottsville fast bowler Mika Ekstrom.Photo: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

The top-wicket taker in the competition with 43 to his name after some devastating spells.

It was his first season in the competition with the South African’s best figures 9-29 off 21 overs in a game against Marist Brothers.

James Juliius, Cudgen

Cudgen fast bowler James Julius. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

One of the most consistent bowlers in the competition who always stands up in the big games.

A tidy 32 wickets to add to a decade long career which has seen him claim over 300 scalps.