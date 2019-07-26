Tomic rediscovers tennis form after Wimbledon shocker

Bernard Tomic has bounced back at the Atlanta Open.

BERNARD Tomic is through to the quarter-finals of the Atlanta Open after downing fellow Australian Matt Ebden.

World No.106 Tomic served 12 aces as he overcame Ebden 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the second round to reach the final eight on Thursday.

He will face 20-year-old compatriot Alex de Minaur, who defeated American Bradley Klahn 6-4 6-4 in one hour and seven minutes in their second round clash.

The rising star, who converted both of his two break points, said he was rapt to hold his serve throughout the match.

"I felt like I kept my focus pretty well," he said.

"I didn't drop serve, which was my main goal. I tried to make a couple of returns here and there and was fortunate enough to get the break. "Now on to the next match." De Minaur said he felt right at home playing in Atlanta.

"I love the hot, humid weather," he said.

"And I love playing here - it's a very nice atmosphere."

Compatriot Alexei Popyrin is set to take on Britain's Cameron Norrie while American Reilly Opelka faces Briton Dan Evans in the other quarter-final clashes.

