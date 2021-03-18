Tokyo official's disgraceful sexist ‘Olympig’ name for woman

The Tokyo Olympic committee is under fire after another sexist gaffe — this time about a popular Japanese entertainer.

Another senior Tokyo Olympic male official is about to quit in disgrace after making an outrageous suggestion that a popular female entertainer - known as the Beyonce of Japan - get dressed up as a pig during the Opening Ceremony.

Hiroshi Sasaki, the executive director for the ceremonies that will be beamed around the world when the postponed Games finally go ahead in late July, has reportedly already offered his resignation after news of his repulsive brain-snap became public.

According to the Japanese news agency Kyodo, the 66-year-old advertising executive wanted to include a segment dubbed "Olympig", featuring Naomi Watanabe, one of Japan's most popular comedians and fashion icons.

Japanese entertainer Naomi Watanabe was the target of a disgraceful gafffe. Picture: Instagram

Watanabe has used her profile to raise awareness about body shaming and body positivity while often joking about her own weight, in a country obsessed with being thin.

Sasaki suggested to Watanabe that she should be included in the ceremony, but dressed as a hog, an idea she flatly refused.

Made a year ago, the proposal has only just come to light but Sasaki has now issued a public apology and offered his resignation.

"There was a very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks," he told the Shukan Bunshun magazine.

"I sincerely apologise to her and people who have felt discomfort with such contents.

"I tend to joke often, so I said it just as something that slipped out of my mouth.

"(The idea of Watanabe) wearing a cute pink costume and sticking her tongue out as an 'Olympig.'

"I thought that would make her look charming, but I was immediately reprimanded by male staff.

"I feel remorse."

According to Japanese media, Sasaki has notified the Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto that he will tender his resignation, with an announcement expected soon.

The distasteful swine suggestion is just the latest sexist gaffe from Tokyo organisers.

Former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori quit as president of the organising committee just last month after saying women talk too much during meetings, triggered a furious response from around the world.

He was replaced by Hashimoto.

