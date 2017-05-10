Toilet visit got a wee bit expensive

SPENDING a penny just got very expensive for a young Casino couple just recently.

Alex McNamara and Deborah Anderson were travelling to Ballina with their 12 month old daughter Oceanna when they needed to stop off to go to the toilet.

They pulled in at the BP service station in Wardell and asked the attendant for the key to the bathroom.

"He told my girlfriend that she needed to pay for something before we could use the toilets,” Mr McNamara said.

"We didn't have any cash on us so offered to use the card, but were told we had to spend a minimum of $10.”

While Ms Anderson was in the toilets changing her daughter's nappy Mr McNamara also asked for the key to the men's toilet.

"I was told I had to spend $10 as well,” he said.

After some explanation to the attendant that they had already bought a cheese and bacon pie, two cans of coke and a sandwich, Mr McNamara was able to go to the toilet without spending any extra money.

The Ballina Advocate approached the owner of the service station, Lesley Rana and she was incredibly apologetic.

"I am absolutely appalled and horrified that this has happened,” she said.

"Of course we let people use our toilets and we don't condone that type of behaviour at all.”

The paper arranged for Ms Rana to speak to Mr McNamara to offer her most sincere apologies.

"The gentleman who served them has only been with us for three weeks,” she said.

"I will be calling a staff meeting very soon and making sure that everyone understands what our policy is.”