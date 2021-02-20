Menu
A two-year-old boy is fighting for life after being hit by a car, with police speaking to the driver, who is known to the toddler.
Toddler critical after being hit by car

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
20th Feb 2021 2:18 PM

A two-year-old boy remains in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in western Sydney on Friday.

Police were called to Fairfield Hospital shortly after 4pm after the "seriously injured" child was admitted for treatment.

He was transferred to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition, where he remains at lunchtime on Saturday, a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

Police cordoned off parts of Nelson Street in Fairfield Heights after a toddler was hit by a car. Picture: Damian Shaw
Early investigations suggest the child was hit by a car on Nelson Street at Fairfield Heights, where a crime scene was set up on Friday afternoon.

Police are speaking with the driver, who is known to the child, and said in a statement an investigation into the incident is underway.

 

