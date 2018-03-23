Menu
Login
Sport

Carney a step closer to NRL return with Cowboys

Todd Carney in action for Northern Pride.
Todd Carney in action for Northern Pride.
by John Dean

FORMER NRL bad boy Todd Carney has moved a step closer to a return to top-flight football in Australia after meeting with representatives of the game's integrity unit this week.

Currently playing for Northern Pride in the Intrust Super Cup, Carney has a contract with North Queensland that has been lodged with the NRL.

But before the deal is rubber stamped, the 31-year-old must still overcome a few hurdles.

"He came in with his agent and met with representatives of the integrity unit," NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said on Thursday.

Todd Carney in action for Northern Pride.
Todd Carney in action for Northern Pride.

"The integrity unit outlined a process where they asked him to comply with a number of pieces of information.

"I understand he'll do that over the course of this week and next and that he'll come back in."

Greenberg reiterated his comments from earlier this week that Carney must show he's undertaken rehabilitation and counselling after his contract with Cronulla was deregistered in 2014 over the infamous "bubbler" incident.

 

"First and foremost before I sit with him, I want to be satisfied of the work he's completed over a period of time before now," Greenberg said.

"I want to see that undertaking.

"I haven't seen that yet but my understanding is that that's the information that will come through to me."

Topics:  intrust super cup northern pride north queensland cowboys nrl return rugby league todd carney

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

NSW risks grinding to halt on Tuesday as thousands of families scramble to arrange care for their children while childcare workers strike for better pay.

UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

Injured jockey Kirk Matheson rushed into surgery.

PHOTOS: Meet our kindy students

Newrybar Public School

My First Year commemorates the start of school for kinders

Johnny Cash tribute will take you back to Folsom Prison

COUNTRY: Singer Daniel Thompson as Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash The Concert Revisits Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison

Local Partners