PREPARE: You need to be aware of these active fires

You need to ensure you have a bushfire plan in place.
Samantha Elley
by

AFTER yesterday's scorching temperatures, maximums will be a little cooler today, but not by much.

Maximum temperatures should reach between early to mid 30s.

A Watch and Act warning out near Kyogle yesterday reiterated how important it is to ensure you have a bushfire plan if you live in a high fire danger area.

Here is the list of current fires you need to be aware of:

  • Old Bagotville Rd, Wardell - this bushfire is being controlled.
  • Bambi Creek nr Rappville - covering a size of 1284ha this is being controlled
  • Hogarth Range, Mummulgum - this is under control
  • Peacock Creek Rd, Peacock Creek - yesterday it was at Watch and Act, today it is at Advice but it is still rated as Out of Control
  • Tabulam Rd, Jacksons Flat - this grass fire is under control
  • Yabbra National Park, Bonalbo - this bushfire is under control
  • Toonumbar Nature Reserve, Woodenbong - this bushfire is under control
  • Tayling Creek trail, Grady's Creek - this bushfire is out of control covering 100ha
  • Main Arm Rd, Upper Main Arm - this bushfire is under control

Topics:  bushfires fires northern rivers environment rural fire service temperaturs weather

Lismore Northern Star

