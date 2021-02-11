Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Today host reveals severe injuries after TV accident

by Andrew Bucklow
11th Feb 2021 10:21 AM

 

Today show co-host Allison Langdon has given fans an update about the nasty injury she sustained while filming a stunt for the Channel 9 show.

Langdon injured her leg while "hydrofoiling" on the Gold Coast last week and had surgery in Sydney on Monday.

"I have a nice amount of metal in my knee now and have to wait a further five weeks before I can put any weight on my right leg," she in the Today show's official newsletter. "Patience has never been a strength of mine so let's see how we go."

The presenter added: "I can't believe what looked like a pretty innocent fall has resulted in such drastic injuries."

RELATED: Stunt goes wrong: Today host 'badly hurt'

Dramatic footage showing Langdon being rescued by two men on surfboards aired on Today. Picture: Channel 9
Dramatic footage showing Langdon being rescued by two men on surfboards aired on Today. Picture: Channel 9

Due to COVID rules, Langdon's children have been unable to visit her as she recuperates in hospital.

Her son, who is clearly missing his mum, made an adorable attempt to visit Langdon.

"Little Mack, who turned four last month, told his daycare yesterday that he hurt his leg and thought maybe an ambulance should take him to hospital so he can get it fixed with Mummy," Langdon wrote in the newsletter. "Hopefully I'll head home tomorrow though as I am desperate to hug the kids."

RELATED: Today host fires up: 'You need to be quiet'

The journalist was pulled from the water after ‘falling awkwardly’ during the segment. Picture: Channel 9.
The journalist was pulled from the water after ‘falling awkwardly’ during the segment. Picture: Channel 9.

Langdon went on to thank Leila McKinnon who has been filling in for her alongside Karl Stefanovic on the Today show.

"I texted her on the first morning at 3am to see how she liked the early alarm as it can be a real shock," Langdon wrote. "The response was something like 'you owe me Langdon'.

"Leila I really do," she continued. "From the bottom of my heart I mean it - thank you."

Stefanovic broke the news of Langdon's injury on air last Friday as he explained her absence from the show.

"She had a bit of an accident yesterday … she hurt herself really badly. She's in hospital this morning," he said as footage rolled of Langdon being pulled from the water after her accident.

Langdon was rushed to hospital following the incident. Picture: Channel 9.
Langdon was rushed to hospital following the incident. Picture: Channel 9.

The journalist, who was wearing a life vest and helmet, was seen being put on her back and dragged back to a wharf by two male rescuers.

In a statement following the incident, Channel 9 said: "After nearly an hour of incident-free filming of a segment about hydrofoiling, Ally fell awkwardly as she headed back to the marina at the end of the shoot."

It continued: "It was an unfortunate accident, and she was immediately taken to hospital.

"Both Karl and Ally had looked forward to the experience, and both had a wonderful time.

"They had a comprehensive safety induction, and a thorough run-through of all aspects of hydrofoiling.

"As with every shoot, safety requirements, briefings and subsequent after-care, are strictly followed and prioritised."

Hydrofoiling, also known as foil surfing, is a relatively new watersport which involves a winged fin being attached to the bottom of a surfboard that helps lift the rider above the water, like a hoverboard.

 

Originally published as Today host reveals 'drastic' injuries

More Stories

accident allison langdon channel nine editors picks injury today show tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Men involved in tragic Ballina death enter pleas

        Premium Content Men involved in tragic Ballina death enter pleas

        News Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in East Ballina in December 2019.

        New shopping centre on the cards for Ballina

        Premium Content New shopping centre on the cards for Ballina

        News Plans to develop the commercial site have been on hold for years

        ‘Undeniably one of Australia’s most spectacular properties’

        Premium Content ‘Undeniably one of Australia’s most spectacular properties’

        News There’s a helipad and extensive wine cellar ***TAKE A LOOK INSIDE***

        COVID-19: Major milestone reached for virus in Northern NSW

        Premium Content COVID-19: Major milestone reached for virus in Northern NSW

        Health Health district continues campaign against disease, with new method also improving...