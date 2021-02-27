Titans coaching clinic a win for Northern Rivers clubs

ANSWERING QUESTIONS: Titans assistant coach Jim Lenihan reassured local rugby league coaches that "there is no such thing as a stupid question, so please ask me anything you like about the game." Photo: Alison Paterson

Learning from the experts saw coaches from rugby league clubs on the Northern Rivers and beyond attend a special clinic at Crozier Field on Thursday evening.

Hosted by the Gold Coast Titans, who are in town ahead of their trial game against the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday at Oakes Oval, the coaches came in their club shirts, with notepads and mobile phones, eager to get some tips which would give them that extra edge.

EXPERT ADVICE At the Gold Coast Titans special coaching clinic, Kyogle U16s coach Carina Guiney sought advice from Titans assistant coach Jim Lenihan. Photo: Alison Paterson

Titans assistant coach Jim Lenihan welcomed the coaches (who by their club shirts) had travelled from places such as Kyogle, Cudgen, Ballina, Grafton and Lismore to attend.

“There’s no such thing as a stupid question,” Lenihan, 47, said.

“These coaching clinics are very important, we all started out like this, you always come out and listen to people and learn from them.”

LINING UP: At the Gold Coast Titans special coaching clinic, coaches from clubs all over the region took advantage of learning from the experts at Crozier Field on Thursday night. Photo: Alison Paterson

Lenihan said it is critical for club coaches to realise they can achieve great results.

“The big thing at his (local club) level is not thinking that the NRL is doing something really technical advanced,” he said.

“We do really simple football and when you have detail to measure by you can see people really improve.”

COACHING CLINIC: At the Gold Coast Titans special coaching clinic, coaches from clubs all over the region took advantage of learning from the experts as they took the Northern Rivers men's and women's representative teams through their paces at Crozier Field on Thursday night. Photo: Alison Paterson

Kyogle Turkeys U16 coach Corina Guiney and her colleague Russ Harley, who coaches the club’s U13s, said the session was terrific.

“It's always good to hear what someone at this level has to say,” Guiney said.

Marist Brothers Rams Craig Rowe said the opportunity to learn from the best is wonderful.

“It’s great to see the Titans being involved with young kids,” he said of the earlier come and try session held before the clinic.

NRL COACHES: NRL Northern NSW Regional Manager Wayde Kelly (second from left) with NRL coaches Dayne Weston, Warwick Brown and Kelvin Menchin, were an integral part of the GC Titans 'come and try' and coaching clinics at Crozier Field on February 25, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

NRL NSW Northern regional manager, Wayde Kelly co-ordinated the coaching clinic and the ‘come and try’ session.

He said it was satisfying to see the enthusiasm from local club coaches.

“This is what it is all about,” he said.

“Local club coaches do a great job.”