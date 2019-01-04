Menu
Login
The staff member had been based in South Korea. (File picture)
The staff member had been based in South Korea. (File picture)
News

Qld State Govt worker sacked over fraud claims

by Thomas Morgan
4th Jan 2019 8:13 PM

SERIOUS fraud allegations have been levelled at an employee of Trade and Investment Queensland working in South Korea.

It is understood TIQ - a Queensland Government department - has sacked the worker involved and is formally lodging a criminal complaint.

Steve Bredhauer
Steve Bredhauer

In a statement released this afternoon, TIQ chairman Steve Bredhauer confirmed authorities in both Queensland and South Korea had been informed of the allegations.

"A staff member has subsequently had their employment terminated," Mr Bredhauer said.

"The Crime and Corruption Commission Queensland has been formally notified of the matter and is advising TIQ where appropriate on procedural matters."

"A process for a comprehensive audit of all TIQ overseas offices has been initiated."

The identity of the worker has not yet been released.

editors picks fraud queensland government trade and investment queensland

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners