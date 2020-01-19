Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detective Acting Inspector Jack Savage said a tip-off helped police arrest three people allegedly involved in property and drug crime.
Detective Acting Inspector Jack Savage said a tip-off helped police arrest three people allegedly involved in property and drug crime.
Crime

Tip off leads to stash of drugs, guns and more

Ashley Pillhofer
19th Jan 2020 6:38 PM | Updated: 7:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COMMUNITY tip-off led police to a stash of drugs and guns in a West Mackay home.

Detective Acting Inspector Jack Savage said officers from the tactical crime squad arrested three people after a search warrant allegedly unearthed drugs, guns and tainted property.

Police allege they found ecstasy, steroids, marijuana, cocaine as well as firearms, ammunition, a flick knife and a taser.

Drugs and guns allegedly found in West Mackay home.
Drugs and guns allegedly found in West Mackay home.

Insp Savage said community information helped police target drug and property offenders.

"If people want to provide information there is way they can so we can act on it," he said.

"All the information is considered sensitive."

Aaron Mark Carpenter, 23, faced Mackay Magistrates Court charged with two counts of possessing weapons, possessing ammunition, possessing drug utensils, possessing property suspected of being acquired to commit a drug offence, two counts of possessing restricted drugs and four counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Two 18-year-old women were also arrested.

Inst Savage said specialist police units were working to crack down on property and drug crime in Mackay.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if further people were involved.

drugs bust mackay court mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina boys set to kick goals in Germany

        premium_icon Ballina boys set to kick goals in Germany

        Sport TWO talented soccer players have put in the hard yards and are taking up 12-month contracts with a top German club.

        Ballina drinking hole to close after 30 years

        premium_icon Ballina drinking hole to close after 30 years

        News IT’S the end of an era for this club, unable to compete with licensed venues...

        Popular lake closed to swimming after toxic algae outbreak

        Popular lake closed to swimming after toxic algae outbreak

        News A BLUE-green algal bloom at the height of summer has once again led to the closure...

        200 extra car parks set to open at Ballina airport

        premium_icon 200 extra car parks set to open at Ballina airport

        News AN UPGRADE to parking at the Ballina airport will see even more spaces become...