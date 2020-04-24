Menu
The Ballina Waste Management Centre will be closed on Anzac Day.
Tip closed on Anzac Day

Javier Encalada
24th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
THE Ballina Waste Management Centre will be closed this Saturday, April 25.

The precinct will reopen on Sunday, April 26, at 8am, but only for essential waste disposal.

Residents who have cleared out their garage and want to get rid of discarded items have been asked by council to hold on to it, as that is not considered essential waste.

Those residents who absolutely need to visit the Ballina Waste Management Centre, Ballina Shire Council has made some changes to ensure social distancing and to help keep the community and staff safe.

These changes include card transactions only. The centre will no longer accept cash payments for disposing of waste.

To ensure social distancing measures are enforced, residents may need to wait a little longer and resident’s patience will be required to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Waste Management Centre is located at 167 Southern Cross Drive, Ballina, and opening hours will remain the same, 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

For more information about Council’s Waste Management Centre visit ballina.nsw.gov.au.

