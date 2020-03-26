Timing of first online cattle sale couldn’t be better

George and Fuhrmann auctioneer David O'Reilly at the NRLX during its first online bidding sale. PIC: CONTRIBUTED

FOR the first time online bidding of cattle took place at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange today.

Using StockLive, buyers could bid for weaners through the online portal in the comfort of their own home.

The timing couldn’t be better.

NRLX operations manager Brad Willis confirmed livestock sales would continue at the Casino saleyards with only essential staff, agents and registered buyers permitted on site.

He said he was actively working to ensure the continuity of business while taking into account the public health consequences of the COVID-19 virus situation.

During the online bid, the announcer could be heard reminding people to keep their distance.

Despite that, there were several people visible on the video who were not observing the social distancing rules.

Victoria has cancelled live cattle sales but NRLX has no plan to follow suit.

Mr Willis said the NRLX would stay open as long as it complied with the rules.

“The NRLX is a vital cog in the food supply chain and we need everyone’s co-operation to ensure the facility can operate for as long as possible,” Mr Willis said.

“If everyone uses common sense, we’ll get through.

“Usually on a sale day, hundreds would attend but that number has been scaled right back to key personnel only and social visitors, children and vulnerable people are banned until further notice.”

Mr Willis reminded buyers that the StockLive system of live-streaming and online bidding will be used at the saleyards for weekly sales.

He said StockLive significantly expanded the ability for buyers to participate remotely, and aimed to ensure there was maximum competition for vendors.

Today’s sale saw a strong market with prices for some lines over $5/kg.

Purchase cattle online at www.stocklive.com.au.