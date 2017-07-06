23°
Time to let your business shine

6th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
2016 WINNER: Ballina Shire Advocate's Alf Boston with Gavin Calnan from Solprom Advertising and Marketing.
2016 WINNER: Ballina Shire Advocate's Alf Boston with Gavin Calnan from Solprom Advertising and Marketing. Contributed

ENTIRES to the Ballina Coast and Hinterland Northern Star Business Excellence Awards are now open.

The awards are organised by the Ballina Chamber of Commerce, which says winning "a local business award is a valuable way to lift staff morale and pride in your business, take advantage of free marketing, see how you benchmark against other businesses in your field, and attract new clients or business alliances".

The awards also provide an annual opportunity for businesses to review systems and undertake operational improvements.

It's also a chance to promote your business and its strengths while taking advantage of significant promotional opportunities.

The Ballina Coast & Hinterland awards program is designed to recognise and reward excellence in local business, foster innovation, and encourage a focus on sustainability, corporate citizenship and safe work practices.

The categories are: Hospitality, Hair and Beauty, Tourism, Best New Business, Retail, Community and Social Service, Professional, Customer Service, Home-based or Online, Sustainable Business, Trade and Construction, Workplace Safety, Manufacturing and Innovation, Ethics in Business, Health and Aged, Fitness and Wellbeing, People's Choice and Business of the Year.

Go to the website ballinabusinessawards.com.au to find out more and complete an online entry.

Topics:  ballina coast and hinterland northern star busines northern rivers business

