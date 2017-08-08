22°
News

Time to get buzzing in the garden

Angie Thomas | 8th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
They're essential to a productive veg garden so think about ways to encourage them to visit plus stick clear of using chemicals that could harm them and other beneficial insects.
They're essential to a productive veg garden so think about ways to encourage them to visit plus stick clear of using chemicals that could harm them and other beneficial insects. ImPerfectLazybones

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IF YOU'RE planning on growing fruiting vegetables like zucchini, pumpkin and cucumber over the warmer months then including some bee-attracting flowers in the garden will promote a much better fruit set.

If vegetables aren't on your gardening horizon, it's still important for gardeners to grow flowers that will provide food for bees and other beneficial insects. And you can never have too many flowers in your life!

There are plenty of flowers that will attract buzzy workers to your garden - the more brightly-coloured, the better.

Marigolds are bright, happy flowers that are ideal for growing in pots, garden beds and as border plantings.

They can be sown during August in tropical, sub-tropical and warm areas (in cool zones wait until spring) and they'll be covered in large, softly-curled flowers in yellow, gold and orange in 12 weeks. The other good thing about marigolds is that they can also be helpful for repelling pests.

Garden tip: Grow Yates Marigold Cupid Mix as a low border plant around the outside of the vegetable patch. It will look wonderful and your vegetables will love you for it.

Protect seedlings from snails and slugs by keeping plants happy and healthy with a liquid plant food, by spraying with eco pest control and by being vigilant about squashing pests in the garden. Remember to check under leaves for eggs.

Trim off spent flowers regularly to help keep the plants tidy and encourage new growth and flowers.

And to attract even more bees and other beneficial insects into the garden you can also plant nasturtiums, salvia, lavender, forget-me-not and borage as well as let herbs like basil, chives and coriander flower.

www.yates.com.au

Stopping toxic spraying

A big "thank you” to everyone who has so far signed the petition to Ballina Shire Council to stop spraying chemicals, including glyphosate, in parks, reserves and other public areas.

The petition is online as well as at Belle General, Belle Central and The Gallery Café. https://www.change.org/p/ballina-shire-council-stop-toxic-spraying-in-ballina-shire

If you are a green thumb, and would like to share ways you control weeds and pests in your own garden without using spray, please email helen.hawkes@northernstar.com.au. We'd love to hear your "green” solution.

Be aware that sprays cannot only be harmful to the environment and your health, but bees can be severely and even fatally affected by pesticides, fertilisers and other chemicals. This problem has been the object of growing concern because of the threat it poses to agriculture.

Mignonette lettuces are hardy and quick growing.
Mignonette lettuces are hardy and quick growing. Janet Hastings

Veg of the week: Magnificent mignonettes

Lettuce is so handy to have in your kitchen garden, whether you're whipping up a quick salad or adding some crispy leaves to a sandwich or wrap.

Mignonette lettuces are hardy and quick growing and their small heads have leaves that are tender and sweet tasting.

Yates Lettuce Green Mignonette and Yates Lettuce Brown Mignonette are two heat-tolerant varieties that are perfect for growing in a sunny spot in either pots or garden beds and will be ready to harvest in just 8-10 weeks.

Throughout the year, seed can be sown direct where the lettuces are to grow or raised in trays of seed raising mix and transplanted when the seedlings are about 3-4cm high.

Make successive sowings every few weeks to ensure you have an ongoing supply of these delicious lettuces.

www.yates.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  gardening advice helen hawkes northern rivers environment northern rivers lifestyle yates

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Building your prosperity through property

Building your prosperity through property

IT'S no secret us Aussies love to invest in property, but no matter what type of investor you are there are three simple investing principles you have to know.

  • News

  • 8th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

Drink driver charged, released and drives again

BAD DEBT: Too much alcohol is bad debt for your wallet and your health. If you need help, get it. Take control of your life,

Many people are happy to enjoy a weekend, others take it too far

Knife-wielding man shot by police died

No Caption

Man shot by Grafton police has died in hospital overnight.

VIDEO: Samurai sword used in club robbery

Lismore Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce

Pregnant woman and manager held hostage

Local Partners

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

MORE than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through the middle of Casino from 10am today.

SNEAK PEEK: Ballina pool on track to be ready by summer

Construction works at the Ballina Memorial Swimming Pool.

A glimpse into the upgraded Ballina memorial swimming pool

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over, releasing a heartbreaking statement saying they ‘tried hard for a long time.’

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

'The Netflix formula isn't the way': Breaking Bad creator

Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston in a scene from Breaking Bad.

The legendary creator isn't so sure about how Netflix works.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e4 - The Spoils of War

Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

Tara Reid stars in Sharknado 5 with Ian Ziering.

TARA Reid reveals what’s coming in the next installment of TV movie.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $535,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!