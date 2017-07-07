Time to air the quilts at Alstonville

QUILTS ON SHOW: The annual Airing of the Quilts exhibition will be held at Alstonville's Crawford House Museum this weekend.

OLD and new quilts will be on display at the 10th annual Airing of the Quilts at Crawford House Museum, Alstonville, this weekend.

It will feature the work of quilters from the Alstonville Plateau and surrounding areas.

The theme of this year's quilting challenge is "10”.

Shiralee Stitches and the Richmond Valley Woodcrafters will also have displays.

Entry costs $7 and is free for children aged under 12.

The exhibition is open today and tomorrow, 10am-4pm, and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.