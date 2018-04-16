Time running out to see Lloyd

HAPPY DAY: Jockey Jeff Lloyd enjoyed another of his successful outings at the latest Ipswich race meeting.

HAPPY DAY: Jockey Jeff Lloyd enjoyed another of his successful outings at the latest Ipswich race meeting. David Nielsen

FORMER South African and champion Queensland jockey of the past two seasons Jeff Lloyd had a terrific day out at Ipswich, bagging four winners from his seven rides last week.

This moved Lloyd to 27 season winners at Ipswich - ahead of reigning Ipswich premier jockey Jim Byrne and fellow former South African Robbie Fradd, on 21 wins apiece with a quarter of the season remaining.

Byrne is chasing a fifth consecutive Ipswich Premiership after collecting a winning double last Wednesday with Angela's Beauty for Bryan and Daniel Guy, and Our Netbank for Tony Gollan.

Gollan won the following race with Tokoriki Lad and moved to 20 season wins - five ahead of Robert Heathcote as Gollan chases a fourth consecutive Ipswich Trainer's Premiership.

The four winners for Lloyd were Invincore and Te Amo for Gold Coast trainer Toby Edmonds, Eskdale Girl for Eagle Farm's Less Ross, and Cascata Rossa for Murwillumbah's Matt Dunn.

Edmonds and Dunn moved to 13 season wins at Ipswich.

Lloyd and Fradd have been a breath of fresh air to the Queensland riding ranks over the past few years although neither have won an Ipswich Premiership.

Lloyd recently announced that he was eyeing retirement sometime after the end of the current season.

He has been Queensland's premier jockey over the past two seasons and last year set a record for the most winners for a jockey in a single season.

Opportunities will become fewer to be at the track to view Lloyd's unique leg pumping action in the final 100 metres of a race.

Track get rest

THE huge 10 race card last week combines with another big card of more than 100 acceptors on Wednesday as the workload being endured by the Ipswich track takes a toll on the surface.

After the meeting on Wednesday, there will be further track maintenance as there is a break until the weekend of racing on May 5 and 7.

These dates are the Legs and Eddies Day on the Saturday and the 12th annual Labour Day free family fun day on Monday, May 7.

The maintenance of the track will include coring, aerating, sowing of rye grass seeds for the nearing change in seasons, and a light top dressing.

Wonderful Winx

WINX was the star of the show again on the second day of the Championships at Randwick on Saturday as she collected her second consecutive Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

This meant the great mare has been three years undefeated.

Her last defeat was to Gust of Wind in the Australian Oaks on the same race card in 2015.

This was consecutive win number 25 for Winx, from distances of 1100m to 2200m. It equalled the Australian record set by champion sprinter Black Caviar five years ago.

As racing in Australia has been underway for in excess of 150 years, it is amazing to have two mares in a decade racing at such a standard.

The $2.3m first prize on Saturday pushed Winx's career prize money to $18.9m as the now six-year-old mare continues to attract not only attention from those interested in racing, but right across the nation.

The interruption of the Commonwealth Games broadcast for the running of the QE2 was an example of the appeal of this great galloper.

The All Aged and Champagne Stakes next week complete Group 1 racing in Sydney until the Spring.

The Champagne Stakes was the race won by Ipswich owned Eye Liner back in the 1960s as she made a name for herself in the Australian racing world.

Next meeting

The final April meeting for Ipswich is on Wednesday, prior to a short break for track maintenance. There are then six May meetings commencing with the weekend double of Legs and Eddies Day, and Labour Day public holiday on May 5 and 7 respectively. The Ipswich Cup is on June 16.