Menu
Login
TIME magazine unveils finalists for its 2018 Person of the Year. Picture: Instagram
TIME magazine unveils finalists for its 2018 Person of the Year. Picture: Instagram
News

What Meghan, Trump, Putin have in common

by Staff writers
11th Dec 2018 6:25 AM

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been short-listed for TIME magazine's 2018 Person of the Year, alongside US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The publication unveiled the 10 finalists on NBC's Today Show on Monday (local time). The title is not necessarily an honour, but representative of the impact the person - or movement - has had on the news within the past year, whether good or bad.

Adolf Hitler was named TIME's Man of the Year in 1938 (before it was changed to Person of the Year in 1999) and Joseph Stalin graced the cover in 1939.

However, the "Silence Breakers" of the #MeToo movement, ebola fighters and Mahatma Gandhi have also been crowned the Person of the Year.

 

Cover of 'Time' magazine for 1938. Time named Adolf Hitler as their 'Person of the Year' for 1938.
Cover of 'Time' magazine for 1938. Time named Adolf Hitler as their 'Person of the Year' for 1938.

 

In it's unveiling of the shortlist, TIME editors wrote about Meghan: "Former Hollywood actor and activist Meghan Markle traded in her roles on screen for a royal title in May, when she married Britain's Prince Harry to the delight of captivated crowds across the UK and millions more worldwide."

It's hard to deny the Duchess of Sussex's influence on the global conversation this year, with the former Suits actress dominating headlines since the news of her engagement to Prince Harry broke in November 2017.

 

FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England after their wedding ceremony.
FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England after their wedding ceremony.

 

The world then watched on, swooning, as the couple wed in May this year, gripping the world with royal fever.

As a divorced American mixed-race actor in her mid-30s, Meghan was seen by many to be a breath of fresh air and a welcome addition to the somewhat stuffy house of Windsor.

Then there was her highly-anticipated Pacific tour with Prince Harry and the announcement of her pregnancy.

The shine has now started to come off the woman the world was once besotted with, but the Duchess of Sussex is still dominating headlines - amid rumours of a feud between her and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and her outrageous demands of staff.

 

Tension...Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Tension...Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

The latest hit to her reputation has come after The Times confirmed that the couple's renowned personal secretary, Australian Samantha Cohen, 50, will leave her role after the birth of their child in spring.

Ms Cohen's resignation follows another sudden resignation just weeks ago, further fuelling the rumours that the Duchess is difficult to work for.

 

The other nine candidates for TIME's 2018 Person of the Year include:

  • US President Donald Trump (who was previously chosen as Person of the Year in 2016)
  • Separated Families at the US border
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (who was previously chosen as Person of the Year in 2007)
  • Special Counsel Robert Mueller
  • Black Panther director Ryan Coogler
  • Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford
  • Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi
  • March For Our Lives anti-gun activists
  • South Korean President Moon Jai-in

The 2018 Person of the Year will be unveiled on Today in the 7am hour on Tuesday morning (11pm AEST).

More Stories

2018 person of the year editors picks time magazine

Top Stories

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On VISITING Pat and Gynette Kennedy's home is a Northern Rivers Christmas tradition that has been going for 24 years.

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Local Partners