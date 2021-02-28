Menu
Man happily carries snake through suburbia
News

TikTok vid captures most Aussie bloke ever

28th Feb 2021 2:52 PM

A viral TikTok video has captured the moment a 21st century Crocodile Dundee surprised onlookers by walking through the streets nonchalantly with animals hanging off him.

The unidentified male can be seen enjoying his afternoon stroll with a yellow bird perched on his shoulder and a giant snake wrapped between his arms. The snake can be seen dipping its head around before the man places it on the concrete to hit the pedestrian crossing button.

TikTok user Hayley Roben was behind the camera with friends, who were all losing their minds over what may be described as the most Australian thing seen all weekend.

"Are you kidding!?" she said in between hysterical bursts of laughter. "Look at him! He's having the best time. Surely that's illegal?"

ONLY IN AUSTRALIA

The snake hilarity came barely a week after an employee at a pub in Western Australia shared a series of hilarious videos of a kangaroo who has been 'working' at the pub.

The John Forrest Tavern, in the outer eastern suburbs of Perth, is renowned as a country pub where revellers can interact with all sorts of Australian wildlife.

It is tucked away in the John Forrest National Park and locals, hikers and tourists frequently eat outside while feeding the visiting kangaroos and rosellas.

One of the regular kangaroos, named Matt, has been 'employed' by pub staffer Katelyn Hutton, who has filmed the roo hard at work.

