A woman has used TikTok to find a mystery hottie who left a cute message on her phone after she lost it at a music festival.

Cherie Jones lost her phone while she was partying at NYE in the Park in Sydney in 2018 when a storm hit the festival.

However, her phone was luckily picked up by a mystery man and his friend, who took it upon themselves to take it to security.

The mystery man recorded a video on her phone, saying, "We have your phone, don't worry! We'll hand it in. We'll hand it in to security."

Cherie was so taken by the handsome man in the video that she put out a call on TikTok to find him, in an adorable video that quickly went viral.

RELATED: Dating app ad campaign's key message

Cherie Jones called on TikTok users to help her find the mystery man.

RELATED: Model helps women bust cheating men

"Help me find the man who handed my phone into security after a storm at a festival," she wrote.

Amazingly, the mystery man was quickly identified within a day.

"That's Nick! He's my best mate. Just look up his name on Instagram," one man commented on the post.

"Looks like the power of TikTok has brought us together," Cherie commented on the post.

"I want to come to the wedding," another user said.

"Oh my god he's gorgeous!" another wrote.

"TikTok be better than the FBI in finding someone," another joked.

However, like all good love stories, it's not always smooth sailing, and Cherie's mystery man is actually already in a relationship.

Cherie said she was 'disappointed' but encouraged women to 'shoot your shot'.

Cherie shared a screen shot of messages between the pair, where Nick confirmed he's seeing someone.

The young woman said she was, "a little disappointed, but oh well".

"Don't be afraid to shoot your shot ladies."

Originally published as TikTok used to find 'mystery hottie'