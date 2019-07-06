Tigers thrash Suns by 92 points on Gold Coast

Dustin Martin gets the ball away as he is tackled by the Suns' David Swallow at Metricon Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

TALK quickly turned to next week's opposition as Richmond thrashed Gold Coast Suns at Metricon Stadium - and that was just at half-time.

The Tigers clinched a percentage-boosting 92-point AFL win over the Suns on Saturday afternoon after leading 16.7 (103) to 3.1 (19) in an astonishing first half.

Sixth-placed Richmond then defied the wet conditions to cruise to a 23.12 (150) to 9.4 (58) victory - their second straight win.

The Tigers' Brandon Ellis spoke to Fox Sports about their much-needed percentage boost and cast his mind towards next week's opponent Greater Western Sydney as he walked off the field at half-time.

Richmond would have been forgiven for thinking they were already over the line after romping to an 84-point half-time lead in front of 16,031 fans.

It was the Tigers' third-highest half-time score, just short of their record 17.9 (111) against North Melbourne in 1931.

The 84-point deficit was Richmond's second-biggest half-time lead, boosting their percentage from 95.3 to 102.4 in just two quarters.

It also marked the first time in seven years that an AFL team had racked up 100 points in a half.

In the end, Richmond (9-6) boosted their percentage to 103.

Remarkably the Tigers had started the match with a percentage of 95.3 - the worst of any team inside the top 13.

Richmond will now be ideally placed to turn home and make a serious finals run, with their next seven games at the MCG.

The Metricon Stadium thumping marked Gold Coast's 11th straight loss.

At least the Suns didn't suffer their worst half-time scoreline on Saturday - that was 1.3 (9) against Adelaide in round five.

Richmond sounded their intentions when they kicked the first five goals from just six inside-50 entries.

They cruised to a 9.2 (56) to 2.1 (13) lead at the first break - their best first term of the year, eclipsing 5.4 against Carlton in round one.

Somehow it got worse for the Suns, losing Will Powell to a right knee injury late in the opening term.

For the Tigers, Jason Castagna kicked five goals, took 10 marks and had 18 touches. Former Suns skipper Tom Lynch kicked three goals, as did Kane Lambert.

