Menu
Login
Travel

Tigerair’s $1 return fares are back

by Sammy Stewart
9th Oct 2019 12:26 PM

 

Those looking to save a few bucks on their next holiday - this one's for you. Tigerair today has announced the return of its "Pay to go, come back for $1" sale, meaning Aussies will be paying less than the price of a scratchie to come home.

From midday (AEDT), all of Tigerair's 21 domestic routes will be up for grabs for under $200.

Bargain hunters can shoot off to the beautiful Whitsundays for under $115, live it up in the Gold Coast coast for under $70 or get down to Hobart for under $80 - the savings are massive.

“Pay to Go, Come Back for $1” with Tigerair. Picture: Tigerair
“Pay to Go, Come Back for $1” with Tigerair. Picture: Tigerair

"Tigerair's 'Pay to Go, Come Back for $1' sale is by far our best and most popular sale. For cheaper than the price of your coffee, travellers can book the return leg of their travel for just $1 to any of our 12 exciting destinations across Australia," Tigerair Australia public affairs manager Breanna Gaymer says.

"The best deals are always snapped up first, so we're encouraging Australians to get in quick to secure the best deals because we know they will not last long!"

The majority of flights on sale are for travel between January 28, 2020 to April 8, 2020. Tickets include 7kg of carry-on baggage, but if you plan on doing a bit of shopping, you can always purchase a Cabin+ to increase your allowance to 12kg.

Aussies can now get to the Whitsundays for less.
Aussies can now get to the Whitsundays for less.


TIGERAIR'S PAY TO GO, RETURN FOR $1 SALE OUTBOUND FARES:

Sydney to Gold Coast from $68.95

Sydney to Perth from $194.95

Sydney to Whitsundays from $114.95

Adelaide to Brisbane from $128.95

Adelaide to Melbourne from $79.95

Adelaide to Sydney from $99.95

Brisbane to Melbourne from $112.95

Brisbane to Sydney from $81.95

Coffs Harbour to Sydney from $69.95

Cairns to Sydney from $147.95

Melbourne to Sydney from $83.95

Melbourne to Hobart from $72.95

The "Pay to Go, Come Back for $1" sale runs until midday (AEDT) Friday, October 11, 2019 - or until seats are sold out.

For full details or to book see tigerair.com.au

More Stories

australia deals editors picks flights tigerair travel

Top Stories

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News NUMEROUS crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW, including emergency level blazes at Tenterfield and Drake.

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health Symptoms don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday