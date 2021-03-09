Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Storm approaching Lismore from Goonellabah.
Storm approaching Lismore from Goonellabah.
News

Thunderstorms could hit the Northern Rivers today

Cathy Adams
9th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Severe thunderstorms could hit the Northern Rivers this afternoon, bringing heavy rain, damaging wind and large hail.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a high pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea while a trough is situated over eastern NSW.

This pattern was drawing humid air down from the tropics, which was interacting with the trough to generate unsettled conditions in many districts.

Today (Tuesday) the Northern Rivers can expect a few showers and thunderstorms – some possibly severe – mainly in the afternoon.

Parts of the state experienced significant rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am today, including Uki (Tweed River) which recorded 116mm.

Areas exposed to further heavy rainfall may be subject to the risk of flash flooding. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay up with the latest warnings.

bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather severe thunderstorms
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get in quick: Tickets on sale for Coffs’ first NRL match

        Premium Content Get in quick: Tickets on sale for Coffs’ first NRL match

        Sport One of the biggest sporting events in the region's history is due to kick-off in May

        The Teskey Brothers’ long road to Bluesfest Byron Bay stage

        Premium Content The Teskey Brothers’ long road to Bluesfest Byron Bay stage

        News The band tells how they took long bus trips to see their idols

        Traffic changes to begin in Ballina this week

        Premium Content Traffic changes to begin in Ballina this week

        News Ballina Shire Council has plans to duplicate River Street.

        Birth of single malt whisky documented on new film

        Premium Content Birth of single malt whisky documented on new film

        News A Northern Rivers distillery will hold a tasting and screening of The Water of...