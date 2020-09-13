THRILLS brings sustainability to the forefront

BELOVED Byron Bay brand THRILLS is making sustainability a focus in their new clothing range which released September 9.

The new range uses organic cotton and hemp in the fabrics to help create fashion which is easy on the environment.

THRILLS design manager Mike Fishwick said the brand had always been committed to helping the environment while still producing high-quality clothes.

"Sustainability isn't just a hollow tagline for us," Fishwick said.

"Even during these times of health and economic crisis, it's about recognising our responsibility, being honest, and taking substantial actions to reduce the negative impacts on our planet."

Mr Fishwick said the move towards sustainable clothing will help the environment as well as the people working with the product.

"Most of our new denim styles are made using organic cotton which eliminates the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides which have huge environmental impacts and presents health risks for those working around it," he explained.

"The change doesn't end there. We've also used hemp which contributes to the reversal of global warming and the impact of climate change, all the while working closely with our factories to stay true to the high quality we're known and loved for."

The new development continues a major 2020 for the brand which expanded into Tokyo and USA earlier this year.

THRILLS co-owner and designer, Tabitha McGregor said the launch in Tokyo had helped inspire this new development.

"We've always been so inspired by the energetic and colourful style of Tokyo and, prior to COVID-19 restrictions, our team travelled there to design the collection and collaboratively source one-of-a-kind vintage pieces," she said.

"Driven by the inclusiveness of our sustainable fabrications, we've also had fun with timeless textures, exaggerated silhouettes and fresh washes, and this is just the beginning for bigger and better things to come."

