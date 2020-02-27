Thrilling action on Richmond River in memory of young sailor

Geoff Benson aboard his catamaran Neo, on his way to winning the annual Nick Peate Memorial race held by the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club. Photo: Jane Morgan

Geoff Benson aboard his catamaran Neo, on his way to winning the annual Nick Peate Memorial race held by the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club. Photo: Jane Morgan

THE Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club held the annual Nick Peate Memorial race on Sunday.

This up-river marathon honours the memory of an accomplished young sailor and former member of the club.

Competitors this year raced from the club in Ballina to a mark set just short of Pimlico Island, and then back.

Despite water pollution from recent flooding the prevailing south-east breeze provided plenty of oomph to make the race a success.

Club commodore Phill Robbins and vice-commodore Jonathan Horsley had surveyed the river for any new obstacles or dangers two days before the race and briefed the assembled sailors about some traditionally shallower sections of the river which were now deep enough to sail in.

They also pointed out where large trees had been washed down the river and posed a hazard.

All four classes of boat started at the same time - or they were supposed to.

About a third of the fleet were caught off guard and missed the start by a considerable margin.

Geoff Benson in his NACRA 4.5 catamaran Neo timed his start perfectly at speed, and despite an early tussle with Barry Bradford and Anna Hugenholtz in the Formula 15 skiff Trade Secret, took the lead and never looked back.

As always the race was a true test, the underlying challenge this time was fighting a fast-moving outgoing tide.

This was exacerbated on the stretch to Burns Point ferry where the tide travelled directly against the direction of the wind, creating steep chop up to about three feet in height, at times causing water to flow over bows.

At Burns Point the fleet met a complete lack of breeze, or at most periodic puffs.

Once around the point the wind became head on, combining with the surging tide to make it one of the most challenging parts of the course.

The next obstacle was a wind shadow approaching the turning mark near Pimlico Island.

Sailors needed to be particularly observant to make the most of any breeze.

Around the turning mark and heading for home the emptying river and angle of the breeze provided maximum speed.

That was until the doldrums at Burns Point again, followed by the final stretch to home, boats fighting their way to the finish negotiating powerful chop.

Results

1. Geoff Benson - Neo

2. Barry Bradford and Anna Hugenholtz - Trade Secret

3. Matt Cartwright and John Kulas - Spudgun (RL24 trailer sailor)

4. Michael Wiley and Tara Goodey - Second Wind (Formula 15 skiff)

5. Duncan Dey - Casper (RS100 skiff)