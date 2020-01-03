Thrill-seekers rock out at cave raves

There's no doubt the party season is well under way in Sydney, but some revellers have taken their celebrations to the next level by holding secret shindigs in a hidden cave.

Partygoers have been holding raves at Ben Buckler Point, in North Bondi, complete with lighting displays, DJs playing into the early hours and sunrise yoga on the rocks.

Neighbours complained that one dance party was still raging at 10am on New Year's Day.

A rave among the rocks at Ben Buckler Point, North Bondi.

Revellers have posted videos of themselves on social media clambering over rocks in the dark and were spotted wading in the water to access one event held at the same spot in November.

That Burning Man-themed event was organised by a group calling themselves the Chalet Bondi Social Club, which keeps the locations of its ticketed soirees top-secret until minutes before they kick off.

Footage has emerged of partygoers pulling off fire-breathing stunts as waves crash against rocks in the background and "cave dwellers" dancing in risque costumes with elaborate electrical doof sticks.

A still from an Instagram video of ‘Chalet Bondi’

"Climbing to my death before high tide to be locked in a cave until sunrise while wearing matching outfits … sure let's do it," one partygoer posted on Instagram in November.

Over the past five years the Chalet Bondi Social Club has also hosted heaving house parties and mass inflatable unicorn raft events on Australia Day.

The group did not organise the New Year's event at the cave.

At one event French DJ Jeremy Kay praised organisers for "taking on this risky challenge and actually nailing every aspect of it''.

"Still buzzing from Saturday night! A big round of applause to all the cave dwellers who dance all the day to sunrise!" he posted.

A spokesperson for Waverley Council told The Daily Telegraph it was not aware of any of the cave parties and that no permits had been applied for pertaining to events of that kind.

A permit is required for publicised events and social gatherings.

The spokesperson said if an event was advertised, or required sound and stage infrastructure, a permit should be obtained.