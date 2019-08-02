Menu
Login
Police tape. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett/file
Police tape. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett/file
News

Three-year old child found dead

2nd Aug 2019 5:27 AM

An investigation is underway following the death of a child in Orange tonight.

About 7.30pm on Thursday, officers from Central West Police District attended a home on March Street, after receiving reports of a concern for welfare.

Officers gained access to the home where they found a three-year-old girl deceased, and her 40-year-old mother in a semi-conscious state.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene has been established at the home and an investigation is now underway by detectives from Central West Police District.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

child death nsw orange police

Top Stories

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The Australian Medical Association warns the worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come and has revealed best time to get a flu jab.

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown