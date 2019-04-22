Teens fight for life after crash with bus

Three teens suffered critical injuries after slamming into the back of a stationary bus.

THREE teenagers have been critically injured after a car slammed into a stationary bus on a Sydney motorway.

Police have reported a Mazda carrying three women and a man smashed into the back of the bus in a breakdown lane on the side of the M5 South Western Motorway between Belmore Road and King Georges Road on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 6.25pm following reports of the accident.

The female driver, 19, and a female rear passenger, 18, were trapped for a short time before being released by Fire and Rescue NSW.

A car crashed into a bus on the M5 northbound heading towards King Georges Rd.

Both were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in critical conditions.

The front-seat male passenger, 18, was in a serious condition but was stable when taken to St George Hospital. A 19-year-old woman was also taken to St George Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the bus was uninjured, and there were no passengers on board at the time.

As investigations continue, police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

- with AAP