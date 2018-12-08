Menu
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Dawson and Marian Sts, Miles at about 11:15am today.
TRAFFIC CRASH: A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Dawson and Marian Sts, Miles at about 11:15am today. Brooke Duncan
News

Three taken to hospital after crash

Brooke Duncan
by
8th Dec 2018 1:53 PM

THREE women have been taken to hospital after a traffic accident in Miles this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the two-vehicle crash involving a ute and a four-wheel drive occurred at the intersection of Marian and Dawson Sts at about 11:15am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said three women were assessed at the scene and taken to Miles Health Service with injuries.

A woman in her 50s and a second woman in her 60s both had chest injuries, while the third woman in her 70s had a leg injury, the spokesman said.

All are in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the road has now been cleared.

crash miles police

Top Stories

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On VISITING Pat and Gynette Kennedy's home is a Northern Rivers Christmas tradition that has been going for 24 years.

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Local Partners