YUM: Burrito Bar will soon be touching down in Lismore. Photo Campbell Scott.
YUM: Burrito Bar will soon be touching down in Lismore. Photo Campbell Scott.
Business

Three new restaurants to tantalise Northern Rivers’ tastebuds

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
21st Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Get set to spice up your palate Lismore! Burrito Bar is coming to town, alongside two other tempting new restaurants.

The Burrito Bar team has revealed the imminent opening of three new restaurant brands, including the popular Tex Mex chain.

In the works since January, Burrito Bar National Marketing Manager Paige Cloughessy said the company was excited to head to open its third NSW restaurant.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be bringing not only Burrito Bar to Lismore, but also our ice cream and dessert kiosk, Sweet Republick, and our second hospitality venue, Smokin Ribs & Burgers," she said.

"All brands offer a diverse dining experience, giving everybody a variety of options to choose from.

"We've had an interest in coming to Lismore for quite some time now, and have simply been waiting for the right opportunity.

"With the area growing so rapidly, we thought it time to bring our multi-venue concept to Lismore."

The marketing spokeswoman said the estimated opening date was June-July.

 

Burrito Bar is coming soon to Lismore.
Burrito Bar is coming soon to Lismore.


She said the three brands will be located inside Lismore Central Shopping Centre and offer a bounty of job opportunities.

"We will certainly be looking to have Lismore locals join the team for Burrito Bar, Sweet Republick and Smokin Ribs & Burgers, and anticipate approximately 30 team members will be needed," she said.

Burrito Bar has over 35 locations nationwide since launching in 2011, with the nearest in Ballina, and describes itself as a "new wave of street-style Mexican foods".

The franchise has long been at the forefront of opening rumours in Lismore, dating back to 2017 when business Mexican Fiesta Lismore was forced to issue a statement saying "it's not us" following a rise in Facebook likes.

The Lismore store is part of three new openings nationwide, including Mackay and Flagstone.

Originally published as Three new restaurants to tantalise Northern Rivers' tastebuds

Lismore Northern Star

