Three new North Coast COVID-19 cases confined to home

THERE is good news in the latest update on the figures of COVID-19 cases on the North Coast.

The overall total of cases jumped by three to 25 by Friday, but health authorities said each case was a person returning from overseas and all three have been placed in isolation at home.

A spokesman for the Public Health Unit said it was following up close contacts of cases who are located within the Northern NSW Local Health District.

Those people have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact with the confirmed case.

The health unit would be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.

He said a health officer would contact anyone considered a close contact of a confirmed case directly.

The cases for NNSWLHD include:

• 16 overseas acquired cases

• 2 contacts of a confirmed case/or in a known cluster

• 2 contact not identified

• 5 under investigation - source unknown

Of these previous 22 cases, 19 are currently in self-isolation at home and two are in hospital. One person is considered to have recovered.

COVID-19/flu clinics are established at The Tweed Hospital, Lismore Base Hospital and Grafton Base Hospital, open from 10am to 6pm daily.

The health district said these clinics were for those most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people such as health workers.

It reminded the community it was vital that these respiratory clinics were not overwhelmed with people who are not in the high risk groups, which could result in delays identifying those most vulnerable.

People without symptoms do not need to be tested.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, runny nose, or shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms should isolate themselves from others.