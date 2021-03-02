Three new COVID cases confirmed in Cairns

Three new cases of overseas-acquired COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cairns, while the city has also returned a surprise wastewater result.

THREE new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Far North overnight, the Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service has confirmed.

The cases were acquired overseas and are linked, the CHHHS said in statement.

"The people, who arrived in Cairns from PNG on the weekend, were in a quarantine hotel when they were tested and have since been transferred to Cairns Hospital, where they will remain in isolation until they are no longer infectious to others."

"Tropical Public Health Services is following up all contacts."

The three cases are the only active cases in the Far North at the moment.

It comes as Cairns also recorded a positive COVID-19 detection at one of the city's wastewater treatment plants.

The CHHHS says the result is not linked to the new COVID cases as the sample was taken prior to their arrival in Cairns.

The positive result came from samples taken on February 24 at the Southern Cairns Wastewater Treatment Plant, which includes parts of Mt Sheridan, White Rock, Westcourt, Bungalow, Portsmith, Manunda, Manoor and suburbs in between.

"The result is of some concern, as it indicates that there could be a case(s) in the catchment area at present or when the sample was taken," the CHHHS has advised.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should come forward and get tested.

"Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell," Dr Young said.

"It is very important people with symptoms come forward right away and get tested - now more than ever - with the new cases we are seeing in other states and the amount of interstate travel that we've seen over the past while."

"It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system, to contain any potential spread.

"It's also possible that this detection relates to previous COVID-19 cases that can shed viral fragments for a couple of months after they are no longer infectious."

Cairns has returned several positive wastewater results over the past few months but it's nearly a month since the most recent one.

Click here to find the nearest testing centre.

