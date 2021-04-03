Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people have been killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in the early hours.
Three people have been killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in the early hours.
News

Three dead in horror crash

by Emily Cosenza
3rd Apr 2021 9:34 AM

A young child and two adults have tragically died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree along a NSW highway early on Saturday morning.

The trio and a fourth passenger were driving north along the Princes Highway in Lake Tabourie, about 13km south of Ulladulla on the state's south coast, when the Honda Accord left the road and crashed.

Emergency services responded to the accident at about 4:30am on Saturday.

The female driver, a male passenger and a child died at the scene.

NSW Police said they had not yet been formally identified.

A fourth occupant, another male passenger, was flown to Canberra Hospital but his condition is not yet known.

Just one lane of the busy highway is open at Lake Tabourie, and stop/slow traffic control is in place near Weymouth Road.

A crime scene has been established as officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Originally published as Three dead in horror crash

road toll

Just In

    Football captain dies

    Football captain dies
    • 3rd Apr 2021 9:51 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s open, what’s cancelled this weekend

        Premium Content What’s open, what’s cancelled this weekend

        News It’s Easter weekend, some things are cancelled, and some are forging ahead.

        Wild weather could be heading our way

        Premium Content Wild weather could be heading our way

        News Severe weather forecast for the Northern Rivers, BOM

        COVID detected in Ballina Shire sewage, new contact details

        COVID detected in Ballina Shire sewage, new contact details

        News “We urge everyone with even mild symptoms to (get tested)."

        Man charged over series of attacks after mask breach

        Premium Content Man charged over series of attacks after mask breach

        Crime The offer of a free mask was allegedly met with a violent response