Women cringing at image of real boobs

A Twitter user has shared an image of a woman's muscle system that has gone viral after left thousands astounded by a particular shape.

While many people are aware of how milk ducts look (where breast milk comes from) there's plenty who have no idea - like this user proved.

"I just realised I never saw a photo of a female muscle system. This is NOT what I imagined milk ducts to look like," the Twitter user said alongside a confronting visual of a woman's muscle system.

The picture has been retweeted more than 42,000 times with thousands agreeing that they too had no idea of the flower-like milk duct structures.

"Like omg how interesting. So much stuff just clicked. I'm kinda irritated this wasn't something we learned in health class tbh," one user commented.

"I did Biology in high school and I've never seen this at all," another added.

"At first I thought someone put flowers over boobs because art. Now, it looks like a weird alien creature lives inside my body and I'm terrified," said a third.

"Okay … abit scary at first but then they kind of look like flowers covering the muscle," another added.

While many saw the beauty in it, others were left terrified.

"We aren't supposed to see this. We weren't supposed to know," one woman said.

"How are some of you finding this beautiful? I'm legit STRESSED knowing this is inside my titties," explained another woman.

"Same. This made my skin crawl," another agreed.

"That is the worst thing I have ever seen in my life," one said. "It has made me feel intensely sick. I can't believe those things are in my body. I need to lie down."

Others were just fascinated by the photo, calling the ducts "art" for their design that mirrors the natural world.

"At first glance I thought someone had places some flowers there," a young woman said. "Aren't our bodies beautiful in their design?"

"Why is everyone saying this is gross?" asked another female. "We have literal flowers on our boobs, that's so cool."

Some took the opportunity to share some of the weird and wonderful everyday items the image reminded them of, comparing the ducts to water balloons and fake nail tips.

While the majority of women questioned why they had never seen the image before, realising they'd only ever seen male muscle anatomy pictures in biology classes or text books.

"It's only freaking people out because it's not normalised because of the patriarchy showing us a man's body in biology class," a woman wrote, gaining 10,000 likes for the comment.

"This just shows how often male anatomy is shown vs the lack of full representation of women," someone concluded.