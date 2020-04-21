Thousands of dollars damage after 19th dance school break-in

VERANDA VIBES: Alstonville's Christine and Colin enjoying an Easter Sunday picnic in their front yard for the first mini project to raise funds to help repair the Alstonville Dance Studio after a break in last month.

AFTER Alstonville Dance studio was broken into for the 19th time last month, Sue Whiteman has started a series of projects to raise funds towards repairing the establishment.

The dance studio director said the damage costs from the break-in equated to thousands.

"This project is about creating connection in this time of social distancing and documenting a moment in history - how we spent our time in social isolation," Ms Whiteman said.

"It brings the community together in a fun positive way, and shows the creative ways we are making a new 'normal' in our lives at this time, as we are not in creative isolation."

A Facebook page called Lockdown 2477 Community Care and Share permits people from the 2477 Plateau and extended Community to post on the page and contribute towards the project series.

"The Facebook page is a chance for people to contribute - videos, poems, stories, art work projects, garden make overs, local newspaper articles, business stories etc, to help document what is happening in Alstonville during this time," she said.

"We are lucky to have the support of local creatives with Kerry Tolsen taking the shots so far and Alstonville local professional photographer Paul Tuthill as well as long time supporter of the studios work with artists with disabilities - photographer and film maker - Andy Bambach.

"We have partnered with The Quota Club of Alstonville and will host a community celebration and exhibition at the end of the lockdown at the Studio."

Starting on Easter Sunday, the first mini project dubbed Veranda Vibes, captures some of the locals of the 2477 postcode spent their Easter this year in 'social isolation'.

Ms Whiteman said the aim was to take this wider into the community and be a way of documenting and remembering how a community connected and lived through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our next instalment of the project was 'Bin wanting to be taken out' night in 2477 on April 15," she said.

"Next, we are hoping that people may post pictures and share what happens on Anzac Day morning in their street."

All donation information will be on the Lockdown 2477 Community Care and Share Facebook page or you can contact Sue directly on 0428 748 294.