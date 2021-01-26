Menu
Crowds are growing in Brisbane’s CBD for the Invasion Day March, which is tipped to be the biggest yet.
Thousands gather ahead of mass Invasion Day protest

by Danielle O’Neal, Chris Clarke, Sophie Chirgwin
26th Jan 2021 11:44 AM
At least 2000 people have descended on Queens Gardens in Brisbane CBD for the 2021 Invasion Day Rally.

Dozens of police are lining the perimeters of George and Elizabeth St ahead of the march, expected to kick off at 11am.

Crowds are expected to swell considerably, with today's march protesting the historic injustices against Aboriginal people predicted to be Brisbane's biggest ever, with more than 6000 people registering their interest to attend the event on Facebook.

Indigenous colours and messaging has been draped over a statue of Her Majesty, including a large sign that says "Not the Queen's land", with Aboriginal flags either side.

The Aboriginal flag is placed on a statue of Queen Victoria as protesters gather for an Invasion Day rally in Queens Gardens. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled
More than two-thirds of the attendees have donned masks, with social distancing difficult in the packed crowd.

A QR code for the event was distributed online and organisers requested attendees bring hand sanitiser and wear masks throughout.

 

Crowds gather in Queens Park for the Brisbane Invasion Day March. Picture: Danielle O'Neal.
Earlier this morning, hundreds gathered in Musgrave Park for a flag-raising ceremony.

One activist said: "Today is survival day".

"Today is the day that the colonisers came onto their ships, and killed our people, our families, they stole our babies," she said.

"This flag represents our mob, the black represents our mob on the top and the yellow represents the sun where we get our energy from, and the red is the red sand that we walk on.

"So today we're going to remember our people, like every day we are going to remember our people."

Rallying speeches will begin outside the Treasury Casino from 10am with the march then expected to commence at 11am and go through the CBD back to South Brisbane's Musgrave Park.

