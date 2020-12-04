Thor to stay in Mermaid Beach pad while filming

Reports say that the Byron Bay local will base himself at the beachside mansion while filming Escape from Spiderhead on the Gold Coast

Reports say that the Byron Bay local will base himself at the beachside mansion while filming Escape from Spiderhead on the Gold Coast

It appears Byron Bay local Chris Hemsworth just can't tear himself away from our beautiful east coast beaches - even while he's working.

Rumour has it that Hemsworth has taken up temporary residence in a house overlooking the ocean at Mermaid Beach while he films Netflix blockbuster Escape from Spiderhead.

The view from his temporary beachside abode.

It is reported that the actor, who is most recognised for his role as Thor in the Hollywood action film of the same title, is staying in the three-storey mansion during the week while filming takes place, but will return to his hinterland home on the weekends.

MORE NEWS Tycoon rents out Qld mansion for $80,000 a week

Ryan Seacrest is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $115.5 million

Records show the sleek beach house is owned by Jaclyn Morris, who bought the property in 2011 for $3.2 million. A former home on the plot was demolished to make way for the new residence which was built in 2016.

Chris Hemsworth with his family in Byron Bay. The actor will return home on weekends in between filming.

Hemsworth won't have to go far for his ocean therapy fix between shoots as the house is just steps away from the golden sands of Mermaid and Nobby beaches.

The actor is slated to play the lead role in the forthcoming Netflix psychedelic sci-fi prison flick based on a short story by author George Saunders.

In training for his new role? Hemsworth recently posted this pic of him working out on his Instagram.

Hemsworth will appear alongside Aussie actress Toni Collette.

The film is one of two productions that the Federal Government recently splashed $21.58 million on to lure Netflix to film in Australia. The other is an eight-part series, Pieces of Her, which will be shot in Sydney and will also star Hemsworth in its cast.

The house is a few steps from the wide sands of Mermaid and Nobby’s beaches.

Both projects are part of the government's $400 million Location Incentive Program, which is hoped will inject about $160 million into the economy and create 770 local jobs.

Originally published as Thor to stay in Mermaid Beach pad while filming Netflix sci-fi flick