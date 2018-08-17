Thommo the koala is one of the lucky few

THOMMO is a lucky koala.

He's one of 22, 000 native animals the RSPCA rescued from danger in the past year and a timely reminder about the early onset of native animal trauma season.

August and September traditionally signal the start of the wildlife breeding season and a dramatic increase in the number of wildlife on the move.

The RSPCA is also warning it means large numbers of native animals and birds are hit by cars or find themselves victims of dog and cat attacks.

Thommo the koala spent a year at the RSPCA Wildlife Hospital. RSPCA

Of the 339 koalas that came into the hospital's care last year only 110 were able to be re- released.

Thommo spent nearly a year at the hospital before eventually being re rereleased. He's one of several koalas that have tracking devices attached and his welfare is being regularly checked.

RSPCA Queensland Wildlife Hospital manager Lee Pirini said this year the trauma season kicked off early with warmer temperatures coming a month sooner than expected.

"Since the beginning of July we've had seventy five koala related crisis calls and last night I had ten calls after six pm. And that's just for koalas," Mr Pirini said.

Spring is also breeding and birthing season for all native wildlife. Strong winds can also contribute with baby birds being blown out of trees and onto areas where they're at risk of being attacked by dogs and cats, Mr Pirini said.

In the last year more 22,000 native animals and birds have passed through the RSPCA Wildlife Hospital, an increase from fewer than 8,000 admissions four years ago.

The hospital operates 24/7 and on any day during trauma season it can have over 200 animals in care. Many of these are orphans.

"That's a staggering increase and really disturbing. Habitat destruction is to blame but we'd also urge people to slow down and keep their dogs and cats inside at night," Mr Pirini said.

Anyone who comes across injured wildlife can call the RSPCA's animal hotline on 1300 ANIMAL for advice.